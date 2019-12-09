Turkey to Support Elimination of Islamic State in Afghanistan - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Turkey will give necessary help to neutralize the threat of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in Afghanistan, the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"We will provide feasible help to clear out the IS in Afghanistan," Erdogan said during his speech at the 2019 the Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process ministerial meeting, broadcast by Turkish NTV channel.

According to Erdogan, Ankara is satisfied with stance of the Afghan authorities that meet their obligations per the agreements reached in Geneva last year.

The Turkish president also urged international community to strengthen its support of Afghanistan.

The Afghan government has been engaged in a vicious struggle with the Taliban movement for almost two decades. The conflict-stricken country continues to serve as a breeding ground for various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organization (both groups banned in Russia).

The Geneva Conference on Afghanistan took place in 2018 to promote peace process and economic development in the country.