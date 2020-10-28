Turkey to 'Take Action' in Syria If Militants Stay in Border Areas - Erdogan

Turkey will "take action" on the Syrian territory if terrorists remain near the border, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday

"Threats from Syria against our country exist. Recently, militants who were preparing terrorist attacks on our territory were neutralized.

It is obvious that the United States is trying to create a new war zone along the Syrian-Iraqi border, and this can cause new tragedies. If the terrorists do not move away from our borders, we will take action," Erdogan told lawmakers from the ruling Justice and Development Party.

The president added that Turkey is able to "clear Syria of all terrorist organizations."

Over the past four years, Turkey had conducted three military operations in Syria one against the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) and two against Kurdish groups whom Ankara designates as terrorists.