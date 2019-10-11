UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey To Take Custody Of Kurdish-Held IS Militants - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 04:55 PM

Turkey to Take Custody of Kurdish-Held IS Militants - Foreign Minister

Turkey will take custody of suspected members of the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) who are held in Kurdish-run prisons within the designated "safe zone" in Syria, the Turkish foreign minister said Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Turkey will take custody of suspected members of the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) who are held in Kurdish-run prisons within the designated "safe zone" in Syria, the Turkish foreign minister said Friday.

Kurdish militias have been responsible for the detention of some 12,000 IS suspects, 4,000 of them foreigners. The Turkish offensive on the Kurdish-held territories in northeastern Syria, which started on Wednesday, raised questions about the prisoners' future.

"We cannot allow the presence of IS in the safe zone... Its militants cannot be allowed to walk free. We know this better than anyone because Turkey suffered the most from IS, next to Syria and Iraq," Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

The top Turkish diplomat spoke at a press conference alongside NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, who voiced serious concerns about the Turkish cross-border operation. Its stated goal is to free a stretch of land in Syria from Kurdish fighters and move millions of Syrian refugees there.

Related Topics

NATO Militants Syria Russia Turkey Iraq From Refugee Top Million

Recent Stories

The upcoming Camon 12 Air is the most anticipated ..

13 minutes ago

Traffic Accident in Iraq Kills 8 People, Injures 3 ..

1 minute ago

Russia to Back Any Efforts Aimed at Achieving Peac ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister on Horticulture and Tourism Asif Me ..

1 minute ago

PM to leave for one day official visit to KSA, Ira ..

1 minute ago

Roundtable Conference at NUST Centre for Internati ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.