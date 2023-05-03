UrduPoint.com

Turkey To Temporarily Move Embassy From Khartoum To Port Sudan - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Turkey to Temporarily Move Embassy From Khartoum to Port Sudan - Foreign Minister

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Ankara accepted the proposal of the Sudanese authorities to move the Turkish embassy from Khartoum to Port Sudan due to the ongoing clashes in the African country, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

"The Sudanese side has suggested moving the embassy from Khartoum to Port Sudan, they will give us place there. Fierce fighting and street clashes are going on in the area, where our embassy is located. We have decided to temporarily move the diplomatic mission to Port Sudan," Cavusoglu told Turkish broadcaster NTV.

Bullets hit the embassy's building in Khartoum, several Turkish nationals were injured during the clashes, he also said, adding that Turkey has evacuated 2,061 people from Sudan, 1,763 out of them being Turkish citizens.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The parties to the conflict have introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires since then, but none has helped in settling the conflict yet.

According to the Sudanese Health Ministry, at least 550 people have been killed in the conflict, and nearly 5,000 have been injured.

Related Topics

Injured Turkey Port Sudan Khartoum Ankara Sudan April From

Recent Stories

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

2 hours ago
 PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III' ..

PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III's coronation

2 hours ago
 World‘s Jiu-Jitsu athletes return to Abu Dhabi f ..

World‘s Jiu-Jitsu athletes return to Abu Dhabi for Grand Finale of Abu Dhabi G ..

2 hours ago
 Schneider Electric joins AUS Engineering Al Nukhba ..

Schneider Electric joins AUS Engineering Al Nukhba Programme

2 hours ago
 Govt, PTI agree to hold simultaneous general elect ..

Govt, PTI agree to hold simultaneous general elections across country

2 hours ago
 PM lauds FO, other organizations for safely evacua ..

PM lauds FO, other organizations for safely evacuating Pakistanis stranded in Su ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.