Turkey to Try to Help With Demining Ukrainian Ports - Lavrov

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Turkey will try to assist in demining seaports in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Following a conversation with (Turkish) President (Recep) Tayyip Erdogan, an agreement was reached that Turkish colleagues will try to help organize the demining of Ukrainian ports in order to free ships that are seized there, in fact, from there," Lavrov told reporters.