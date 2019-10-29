UrduPoint.com
Turkey Took Steps To Protect Syrian Civilians, Infrastructure Prior To Offensive- Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 12:48 PM

Ankara has taken steps to protect Syrian civilians and infrastructure prior to launching its offensive against Kurdish militia in the country's northeast, at the border with Turkey, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Ankara has taken steps to protect Syrian civilians and infrastructure prior to launching its offensive against Kurdish militia in the country's northeast, at the border with Turkey, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Of course," Samsar said, when asked whether Turkey guaranteed respecting civilians' rights while conducting the offensive.

"Our targets in planning and conducting of the operation were elements of the PYD [Kurdish Democratic Union Party], PKK [Kurdistan Workers' Party] and HPG [People's Defence Forces, military wing of the PKK], the places of their sheltering and positioning, their weapons, transport and equipment.

Every measure has been implemented so that civilian population and infrastructure are not damaged," Samsar stressed.

He refuted claims that the offensive could spark humanitarian crisis and a new surge in migrant flows.

On October 22, Russia and Turkey signed a 10-point memorandum of understanding that stipulates that units of Russian military police and Syrian border guard be deployed to the Syrian-Turkish border amid Ankara's operation against the Kurdish units in the area. The Turkish offensive aims to clear the area of terrorists and Kurdish militia, which for Turkey are interchangeable terms, and create a so-called safe zone there for the further accommodation of Syrian refugees currently residing in Turkey.

