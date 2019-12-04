UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey-Trained Forces Protects Northern Syria

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 05:04 PM

Turkey-Trained forces protects northern Syria

Security personnel trained by Turkey are patrolling areas liberated by anti-terror operations Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch and Peace Spring in northern Syria

SYRIA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Security personnel trained by Turkey are patrolling areas liberated by anti-terror operations Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch and Peace Spring in northern Syria.

The personnel in Tal Abyad city, who serve under the umbrella of the Syrian National Army (SNA), stay alert against possible terror attacks and crimes.

The SNA opposes the Syrian regime and is an ally of Turkey against YPG/PKK terror group in the region. The ground force is guarding the entry and exit points of the city. Locals say they feel safe in their hands. Raid Zuheyr, a member of the force, said the main mission for them is to maintain peace and security in the city.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Under two separate deals with the U.S. and Russia, Turkey paused the operation to allow the withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists from the planned Syria safe zone.

Prior to this, Turkey led two successful operations, Olive Branch and Euphrates Sheild, in northern Syria to rid the region of terrorists.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Syria Russia Turkey European Union Alert Women From Refugee

Recent Stories

Law ministry notifies appointment of Justice Gulza ..

8 minutes ago

Chinese Foreign Minister Arrives in South Korea on ..

4 minutes ago

Famous Urdu poet Josh Malihabadi remembered

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks Zardari's medical ..

2 minutes ago

German spy prosecutors take over alleged Russian k ..

2 minutes ago

Nearly 250 irregular migrants held in NW Turkey

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.