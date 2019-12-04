Turkey-Trained forces protects northern Syria

(@imziishan)

Security personnel trained by Turkey are patrolling areas liberated by anti-terror operations Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch and Peace Spring in northern Syria

SYRIA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Security personnel trained by Turkey are patrolling areas liberated by anti-terror operations Euphrates Shield, Olive Branch and Peace Spring in northern Syria.

The personnel in Tal Abyad city, who serve under the umbrella of the Syrian National Army (SNA), stay alert against possible terror attacks and crimes.

The SNA opposes the Syrian regime and is an ally of Turkey against YPG/PKK terror group in the region. The ground force is guarding the entry and exit points of the city. Locals say they feel safe in their hands. Raid Zuheyr, a member of the force, said the main mission for them is to maintain peace and security in the city.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Under two separate deals with the U.S. and Russia, Turkey paused the operation to allow the withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists from the planned Syria safe zone.

Prior to this, Turkey led two successful operations, Olive Branch and Euphrates Sheild, in northern Syria to rid the region of terrorists.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.