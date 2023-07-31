Open Menu

Turkey Trying To Solicit Guarantees For Russia From West To Resume Grain Deal - Source

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Turkey Trying to Solicit Guarantees for Russia From West to Resume Grain Deal - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Turkey is in talks with Western nations to elicit guarantees for Russian food exports that will pave the way for resuming the Black Sea Grain Initiative, whose extension was blocked by Russia earlier this month, a source in Ankara involved in the negotiations told Sputnik on Monday.

"As far as I know, a high-level telephone conversation (between the presidents of Russia and Turkey) is being prepared to take place in the near future. Among other topics, specific options on how we can help process and deliver Russian food to countries in need will be discussed. The delegations made some developments, presented them, and the decision will be made at the highest level," the source said.

The source also said that Ankara was discussing with a number of Western countries the removal of obstacles to Russian food exports, the reason cited by Moscow to block the grain deal's extension, adding that the process is coordinated with the United Nations.

"At our talks, we are seeking specific guarantees from our Western partners. Their absence has already brought the mechanism to a standstill and we are at risk of a food crisis," the source said.

When asked whether there is hope Russia will return to the deal, the source responded in the affirmative.

On July 18, the Turkey- and UN-mediated Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired, as Russia did not renew its participation in the deal. Moscow emphasized that the deal's component on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports had not been fulfilled, specifically with regard to reconnecting Russian banks to SWIFT and unblocking the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Moscow Russia Turkey Ankara July From

Recent Stories

Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘ ..

Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘Sustainability Guide’

12 minutes ago
 H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister ..

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister for Foreign Affairs & Interna ..

22 minutes ago
 Masdar explores developing 2GW clean energy in Mal ..

Masdar explores developing 2GW clean energy in Malaysia amid Asia expansion

27 minutes ago
 Dubai Airports welcomes first flight at DXB Termin ..

Dubai Airports welcomes first flight at DXB Terminal 3

56 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Prosecution summons lawyer for fabricati ..

Abu Dhabi Prosecution summons lawyer for fabricating fake case, attributing it t ..

57 minutes ago
 BISE Multan announces matric results 2023 today

BISE Multan announces matric results 2023 today

58 minutes ago
BISE Gujranwala announces matric results 2023 toda ..

BISE Gujranwala announces matric results 2023 today

1 hour ago
 BISE Bahawalpur announces matric results 2023 toda ..

BISE Bahawalpur announces matric results 2023 today

1 hour ago
 BISE Sargodha announces matric results 2023 today

BISE Sargodha announces matric results 2023 today

1 hour ago
 DFWAC launches awareness campaign on World Day Aga ..

DFWAC launches awareness campaign on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group, Saab UAE to set new industry stand ..

AD Ports Group, Saab UAE to set new industry standards for efficiency, safety in ..

1 hour ago
 BISE Sahiwal announces matriculation results today

BISE Sahiwal announces matriculation results today

2 hours ago

More Stories From World