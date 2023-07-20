Open Menu

Turkey, UAE Sign 13 Agreements On Cooperation Worth $50.7Bln - Presidency

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 06:41 PM

Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have signed 13 agreements worth a total of $50.7 billion during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the country, his office said on Wednesday

"Today (on July 19), on the occasion of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the UAE, Turkey and the UAE signed and adopted 13 documents in various fields. Within this framework, the parties agreed to create a High-Level Strategic Council, chaired by the leaders of Turkey and the UAE. Thanks to this joint statement, our relations with the UAE were upgraded to strategic partnership," the Turkish Presidency said in a statement.

The countries also agreed to deepen the existing partnership in energy, transportation, infrastructure, logistics, digital commerce, finances, health care, food production, tourism, real estate, construction, defense industry, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, Erdogan's office said.

"The total value of the agreements signed in those areas is $50.7 billion," the statement read.

The UAE was the last leg of Erdogan's three-day tour in the Gulf after Saudi Arabia and Qatar. On Tuesday, the Turkish Presidency announced having signed a memorandum of understanding on energy cooperation with Riyadh. On the same day, Turkish drone developer Baykar, known for its Bayraktar combat drones, signed a cooperation agreement and acquisition contracts with the Saudi Defense Ministry.

