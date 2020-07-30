UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey, UK Closer To Signing Free Trade Agreement Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 01:07 AM

Turkey, UK closer to signing free trade agreement deal

Turkey and the UK are one step closer to a free trade agreement after a new round of technical talks, Britain's consul general to Istanbul said Wednesday

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ):Turkey and the UK are one step closer to a free trade agreement after a new round of technical talks, Britain's consul general to Istanbul said Wednesday.

"Further progress made on draft UK-Turkey Free Trade Agreement at ninth round of technical talks on 28 July," Judith Slater said on Twitter.

"Aim to put arrangements in place this year for our future trading relationship," the British Consul General to Istanbul and Trade Commissioner for Eastern Europe and Central Asia added.

Turkey and the UK have been in talks to sign a trade agreement for the post-Brexit era and such a deal is "very close", according to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Cavusoglu, who visited London for a series of talks earlier this month, told The Financial Times (FT) that negotiations between the two countries on a trade deal covering manufactured goods, agriculture, and services are "going very well" and that they were "close to finalizing it." "If you look at the volume of our bilateral trade, 95% of it is industrial products, and we agreed on that?.

?.?.?and 5% is agriculture and services," Cavusoglu said.

The FT underlined that the UK is Turkey's second-biggest trading partner after Germany with a trade volume of �18.8 billion ($24.3 billion) and more than 2,500 UK companies are operating in Turkey, including BP, Shell, Vodafone, Unilever, BAE Systems, HSBC, Aviva, and Diageo.

The two countries have been holding trade talks which gained speed after Britain's exit from the EU on Dec. 31, 2019, and the UK is getting ready to sign trade deals with a few third countries straight after the exit transition period, which is unlikely to be extended beyond the end of this year.

Cavusoglu said Britain and Turkey have agreed already to increase the bilateral trade, adding: "... in volume we set a $20 billion [bilateral trade] target." The top Turkish diplomat also said after his meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab that Turkey and the UK would cooperate in many fields after Brexit.

"Even if the UK departs from the EU, it will continue to be one of the most important parts of the European continent."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Turkey Twitter Agriculture Germany London Progress Istanbul United Kingdom Brexit July 2019 From Agreement Top Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Secretary of the Arm ..

1 hour ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds 8th mee ..

1 hour ago

Egypt praises Saudi, UAE efforts to solve Yemen cr ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed hails Dubai Statistics Centre& ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Cypriot FM discuss efforts to ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Kenyan FM review bilateral rel ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.