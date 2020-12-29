Turkey, UK Signed Free Trade Agreement
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Turkey and the United Kingdom signed their free trade agreement on Tuesday, the ceremony was broadcast by Turkey's NTV broadcaster.
The document was signed by the two countries' trade ministers.
Turkish Minister of Trade Ruhsar Pekcan announced at the ceremony that the agreement, coming into force on January 1, would cover all kinds of industrial and agricultural products.