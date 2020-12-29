UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey, UK Signed Free Trade Agreement

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Turkey, UK Signed Free Trade Agreement

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Turkey and the United Kingdom signed their free trade agreement on Tuesday, the ceremony was broadcast by Turkey's NTV broadcaster.

The document was signed by the two countries' trade ministers.

Turkish Minister of Trade Ruhsar Pekcan announced at the ceremony that the agreement, coming into force on January 1, would cover all kinds of industrial and agricultural products.

Related Topics

Turkey United Kingdom January All Agreement

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi approves Ajman Government’s 202 ..

38 seconds ago

President says govt is trying to uplift living sta ..

14 minutes ago

‘Can’t resign until Nawaz Sharif’s return fr ..

45 minutes ago

EXCLUSIVE: Malaysia eyes intensifying COVID-19 vac ..

46 minutes ago

46 minutes ago

Maulana Sherani declares JUI- Pakistan separate fr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.