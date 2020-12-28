Turkey, UK to Sign Free Trade Agreement on Tuesday - Erdogan

Turkey and the United Kingdom intend to sign a free trade agreement on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday

"In connection with the process of the UK's exit from the EU, we closely watched so that our trade relations with it did not suffer because of this. And tomorrow, I hope, the most important agreement after the customs agreement will be signed, a free trade agreement," Erdogan told reporters.