Turkey, Ukraine Discuss Military Cooperation in New 2+2 Format - Turkish Defense Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Friday that he and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed military cooperation as well as prospects of holding joint drills with their Ukrainian counterparts in a new 2+2 Quadriga Format meeting.

Akar and Cavusoglu are finishing their two-day working trip to Kiev, where they met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Andrii Taran and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, among other officials.

"Today we held very tense negotiations, very good negotiations, they were fruitful and we are pleased with the meeting ... We have come a long way developing our military cooperation ... We provide military education opportunities for Ukrainian youth. We also discussed the plans for joint exercises, which we are working on," Akar said at a joint press conference of the four ministers.

Cavusoglu, on his part, added that the sides discussed regional issues aside from the bilateral relations.

"Today we held the first meeting of the new mechanism, which consists of four parties: two foreign ministers and two defense ministers. We assessed bilateral relations and regional issues. We have a very wide range of cooperation, which stretched from economy to education, from tourism to health care ... I think that such a format will give impetus to the development of our relations," Cavusoglu said.

According to Kuleba, the new format of dialogue will help ensure peace and stability in the Black Sea region.