Turkey, Ukraine Poised to Achieve $10Mln Trade Turnover - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Turkey and Ukraine are determined to increase their bilateral trade to $10 million, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a press conference on Wednesday following talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"In 2018, our trade reached $4 million, and we have established a new aim of $10 million. I think we will reach this figure, and the Ukrainian president agrees with me. We can do a lot in terms of investments and joint steps," Erdogan said.

According to the Turkish president, 1.

3 million Ukrainian tourists who have visited Turkey last year is the best indication of how the relations between these two nations progress.

Zelenskyy is currently in Ankara for a two-day official visit.

The main Turkish export items to Ukraine are nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery, plastics and polymer materials, as well as edible fruits and nuts, seeds and oleaginous fruits. Turkey, in turn, imports ferrous metals, fertilizers, wood and seeds and oleaginous fruits from Ukraine.