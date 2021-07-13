UrduPoint.com
Turkey, Ukraine Reaffirm Commitment to Reaching $10Bln Trade - Turkish Trade Minister

Turkey and Ukraine reaffirmed their commitment to reaching $10 billion in trade, Turkey's Minister of Trade Mehmet Mus said, following his meeting with Ukrainian Economy Minister Oleksiy Lyubchenko on Monday

"We had a fruitful meeting with Oleksiy Lyubchenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, on the economic and commercial relations between Turkey and Ukraine. We once again emphasized our target of 10 billion Dollars trade volume," the minister tweeted.

The Ukrainian Economy Ministry said that establishing a free trade zone could help Ukraine-Turkey trade double, thus hitting $10 billion. At their meeting via videoconference, the ministers focused on what needed to be done to speed up the work on the draft agreement for the free trade zone, the Ukrainian ministry said.

The Ukrainian delegation plans to visit Turkey next week in order to continue work on the agreement, the ministry added.

