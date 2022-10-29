Turkey, UN in Contact With Russia Over Suspension of 'Grain Deal' - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) Turkey in coordination with the United Nations (UN) has contacted Moscow on the issue of the indefinite suspension of the "grain deal" by the Russian side over Kiev's attacks on the civilian cargo vessels, a source in Ankara told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Russia indefinitely suspended its participation in the "grain deal" over inability to guarantee safety of grain vessels in the Black Sea due to Kiev's drone attack on Sevastopol, the foreign ministry said.

"We have started the contacts in coordination with the UN," the source said.

The source added that it was too early to say whether the negotiations with Russia could change its decision.