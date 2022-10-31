UrduPoint.com

Turkey, UN Resume Vessel Inspections Under Grain Deal After Russia's Withdrawal - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Turkey, UN Resume Vessel Inspections Under Grain Deal After Russia's Withdrawal - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The Turkish and UN teams have resumed vessel inspections under the Istanbul grain deal following the withdrawal of Russia from the agreement, Reuters reported on Monday, citing a UN spokesperson for the initiative.

Earlier in the day, the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center said that Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations agreed on the traffic route for 16 vessels in the Black Sea on October 31 under the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Later, it proposed that Turkish and UN delegations create several inspection teams to inspect vessels as part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Turkey Traffic Istanbul October From Agreement

More Stories From World

