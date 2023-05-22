Turkey, UN, Russia, Ukraine Delegations Could Hold Gain Deal Talks in Coming Days - Source

The technical delegations of Turkey, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine could hold talks on the problematic issues of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, commonly known as the grain deal, in the coming days in online format, a source familiar with the negotiations told Sputnik

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) The technical delegations of Turkey, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine could hold talks on the problematic issues of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, commonly known as the grain deal, in the coming days in online format, a source familiar with the negotiations told Sputnik.

"In the coming days, we expect the continuation of negotiations between technical delegations," the source said, adding that the talks "could be held in an online format.

"

Earlier this month, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the grain deal had been extended until July 17 without any changes, but if all problematic issues of the initiative are not resolved in two months, it would be terminated after July 17. The ministry added that there were five "systemic" tasks to be solved within the framework of the Russia-UN memorandum, including the re-connection of the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT system and the unfreezing of assets of Russian companies.