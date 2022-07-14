ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Turkey and the United Nations will inspect ships which are heading towards Ukrainian ports, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Thursday.

The 'grain issue' meeting was held on Wednesday in Istanbul. A diplomatic source has said that hopes on reaching consensus are high.

Following the negotiations, the Turkish Defense Ministry said that agreement has been reached on creating a coordination center in Istanbul.

"The control will be carried out by the Turkish side and the UN. This formed the basis of the proposed mechanism for the work of the coordination center in Istanbul. The technical details will still be discussed," the source said.