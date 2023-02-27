Turkey, UN Want Strong Guarantees for Entry of Russian Products to Markets - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The United Nations and Turkey are working on obtaining strong guarantees on the entry of Russian agricultural products and ammonia to the markets, they are waiting for the West to make them public, which will help with the extension and effective operation of the grain deal, a source familiar with the negotiations told Sputnik.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, commonly known as the grain deal and originally scheduled to expire on November 19, was renewed for another 120 days last fall and is now set to expire on March 18, if not renewed again. Kiev seeks to prolong it for at least another year.

Russia has criticized the deal for failing to ensure fair distribution of food and fertilizer exports and for shipping the lion's share to developed countries.

"...we want to get guarantees from Western countries that there will be no obstacles (on the output of Russian products and ammonia). At the moment, there are obstacles in terms of logistics, insurance and payment. We would like to receive reinforced guarantees from Western countries that would be made public. This, of course, will help the smooth operation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative," a source told Sputnik.