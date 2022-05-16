UrduPoint.com

Turkey Unable To Agree To NATO Membership Of Finland, Sweden - Erdogan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2022 | 10:43 PM

Turkey Unable to Agree to NATO Membership of Finland, Sweden - Erdogan

Turkey can not say "yes" to the membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) Turkey can not say "yes" to the membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Earlier in May, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the majority of Turks oppose the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO over their open support for the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and Kurdish YPG militia, which are deemed terrorists by Ankara.

"We can't say yes. Then NATO will not be a security organization, but will become a place where there will be many representatives of terrorists. We can't say yes, let them not be offended," Erdogan told a press conference, adding that cannot believe Stockholm's and Helsinki's assurances that they will stop supporting terrorists.

The president also said that delegations from Finland and Sweden will visit Turkey on Monday.

Related Topics

NATO Turkey Visit Helsinki Stockholm Ankara Sweden Finland Tayyip Erdogan May From

Recent Stories

EU Foreign Ministers Fail to Agree on Sixth Packag ..

EU Foreign Ministers Fail to Agree on Sixth Package of Sanctions Against Russia ..

35 seconds ago
 Sweden's Accession to NATO Forces Russia to Take M ..

Sweden's Accession to NATO Forces Russia to Take Military-Technical Steps - Mosc ..

37 seconds ago
 Prime Minister, Li Keqiang view Pak-China partners ..

Prime Minister, Li Keqiang view Pak-China partnership vital for peace, stability ..

39 seconds ago
 ECC allows import of urea on deferred payment

ECC allows import of urea on deferred payment

41 seconds ago
 Chicago Mayor Imposes New Restrictions on Minors A ..

Chicago Mayor Imposes New Restrictions on Minors After Shooting Leaves 1 Teen De ..

20 minutes ago
 UN Not Involved in Evacuation of Wounded Troops Fr ..

UN Not Involved in Evacuation of Wounded Troops From Azovstal Steel Plant - Spok ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.