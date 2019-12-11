UrduPoint.com
Turkey Unable To Separate Opposition From Terrorists In Syria - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:30 AM

Turkey Unable to Separate Opposition From Terrorists in Syria - Lavrov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Turkey is still unable to separate opposition fighters from terrorists in Syria's Idlib despite having promised to do so, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

"Idlib has become a hotbed of terrorism," Lavrov said during a press conference in Washington.

"There, unfortunately, our Turkish colleagues cannot yet fulfill their obligation to separate the armed opposition, which is not tainted by terrorist acts, from Jabhat al-Nusra [terrorist group banned in Russia]... as they, our Turkish colleagues, have committed to do by September last year."

