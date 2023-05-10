UrduPoint.com

Turkey Understands Russia's Concerns About Grain Deal - Russian Ambassador

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Turkey understands Russia's concerns about the grain deal and is trying to influence partners on the issue, Russian Ambassador to Turkey Aleksei Erkhov said on Wednesday.

"Turkey treats Russia's concerns with the highest degree of understanding. And even during the relevant contacts, it is trying to influence the positions of our other partners in a constructive way," Erkhov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Moscow's partners in grain deal negotiations still have time to reconsider their positions, contacts are underway, the diplomat added.

"The (grain) deal is a package deal. And the part of the package that relates to Ukraine is being implemented very quickly, well, although not as smoothly, as we can see from the activities of the joint coordination center in Istanbul. On the other hand, the Russian part of the deal is not being implemented in practice... There are very few days left until May 18 (the deadline until which the Russia extended). There is time for our partners to come to their senses and take into account our concerns, our demands. Contacts are underway," Erkhov said.

