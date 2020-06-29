UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Uneasy Over Pro-PKK Demonstration In Vienna

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 03:57 PM

Turkey uneasy over pro-PKK demonstration in Vienna

Turkey on Monday said it would summon the Austrian ambassador in Ankara over "completely unacceptable" demonstrations held by affiliates of the PKK terror group in the European country's capital Vienna

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Turkey on Monday said it would summon the Austrian ambassador in Ankara over "completely unacceptable" demonstrations held by affiliates of the PKK terror group in the European country's capital Vienna.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement that demonstrations held by the terror group and its sympathizers were "a new manifestation of insincerity in the fight against terrorism." Ankara also denounced the "harsh intervention" against people of Turkish origin by Austrian security forces, which led to injuries and damage to some Turkish properties. It said that ensuring public order and preventing violence could be achieved by correctly fighting against terrorism.

"We urge the Austrian authorities to fight properly PKK which is recognized as a terrorist organization by the EU, and not to make of the issue material for populist politics." The statement concluded that the Austrian ambassador to Turkey would be summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry to convey its concerns regarding the organization of pro-PKK demonstrations and violence against Turkish people in the country.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women, children and infants.

Related Topics

Terrorist Turkey Vienna Ankara Women

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh launches UAE-China Virtual Culture ..

44 minutes ago

Dubai Customs’ Coastal Centers deals with 5,700 ..

49 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz strongly condemns attack on stock exc ..

1 minute ago

39 US military staff infected by virus

2 minutes ago

Payments under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme to ..

2 minutes ago

Conducting free and fair election in GB is our pri ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.