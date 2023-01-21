(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2023) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday that the upcoming visit of his Swedish counterpart, Pal Jonson, to Ankara has been canceled, as it was "pointless."

"We have reached a stage where there is no importance and point in Jonson's visit to Turkey on January 27.

Therefore, we have canceled the visit," Akar said, as quoted by the Haberturk broadcaster.

Jonson planned to discuss Stockholm's application for NATO membership, which is yet to be ratified by Turkey.