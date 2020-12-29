UrduPoint.com
Turkey Unveils National Cybersecurity Strategy, Action Plan For 3 Years - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 09:07 PM

The Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Ministry has published a national cybersecurity strategy and action plan, signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, that defines the country's cybersecurity policy for a three-year period, the Daily Sabah newspaper reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Ministry has published a national cybersecurity strategy and action plan, signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, that defines the country's cybersecurity policy for a three-year period, the Daily Sabah newspaper reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, Erdogan addressed a press conference held after the meeting of the presidential cabinet, saying that the protection of Turkey's digital infrastructure was of utmost importance.

According to the Turkish media outlet, the documents stressed the need to facilitate measures to prevent cyberthreats that might harm various spheres, including banking, communications and energy.

Daily Sabah said that the action plan, published by the ministry, aimed to ensure strong security of critical facilities against cyberthreats and improve the efficiency of the agencies that ensure cybersecurity.

In February, Erdogan announced the establishment of the National Cybersecurity Intervention Center in Ankara. The center cooperates with Turkish law-enforcement agencies and internet providers to repel сyberattacks against the country's infrastructure and prosecute their perpetrators.

