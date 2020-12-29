Turkey Urges Armenia to Observe Ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy condemned the violation of the ceasefire in unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh and called on Armenia to observe it.

On Monday evening, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Center for Reconciliation of the Sides in Karabakh was checking information on the possible shooting in the area of the Tug settlement of the Hadrut region. Earlier, the reports of the Azerbaijani media about an alleged incident near Tug were also commented on by the Armenian Defense Ministry, which said the village was under Azerbaijani control and no clashes with Karabakh units had been recorded.

"Attacks in Nagorno-Karabakh against the Azerbaijani Armed Forces by members of Armenian groups who refused to lay down their arms and retreat are a clear violation of the ceasefire regime established by the trilateral agreement of November 9. As a result of attacks by Armenian armed groups on November 26, December 8, 11 and 27, there were those killed and wounded among the Azerbaijani military and civilians," Aksoy said in a statement.