ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Turkey has called on the international community to make the Syrian province of Idlib a no-fly zone in the wake of aggravation of tensions with Syrian government troops, Turkey's presidential communications director Fahrettin Altun said on Friday.

Late on Thursday, Turkey's Hatay province Governor Rahmi Dogan said that 33 Turkish servicemen had been killed and dozens injured in an airstrike conducted by the Syrian government forces in Idlib. Shortly after, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan convened an urgent meeting attended by the heads of security agencies and the foreign minister to discuss security issues.

"The international community must act to protect civilians and impose a no-fly-zone.

The guarantors of the Astana process, Russia and Iran, will lose all their credibility if they fail on their commitment to reduce violence and hostilities in Idlib," Altun said on Twitter.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Syrian troops attacked terrorists in the de-escalation zone in Idlib when they were planning to conduct a large-scale attack on the positions of the Syrian military. Turkish soldiers, who were among the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members (previously known as Nusra Front, banned in Russia) for an unknown reason, came under fire in the area around Behun settlement.