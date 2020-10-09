(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Mustafa Sentop, the speaker of the Turkish parliament, told Sputnik in an interview that all parties involved should meet their commitments regarding maintaining the ceasefire in the Syria's province of Idlib.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, made an agreement in 2018 on setting up a de-escalation zone in Idlib. The deal was not fully implemented and fighting in the area has continued, prompting the two leaders to conclude another agreement on a ceasefire in the war-torn province in March.

"No matter what, the ceasefire must be sustained. I strongly believe that all parties involved should maintain their commitments and uphold the ceasefire arrangement in Idlib. It is surely very important to liberate Idlib from terrorists, so, counter-terrorism operations are of vital importance, but these operations should be carried out with utmost importance shown for the safety of civilians," Sentop said and reminded a recent statement by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan calling on the international community to keep their promises and clear the region from terrorists, and underlining that otherwise Turkey would do it.

"I believe this statement clearly shows our strong commitment to establishing peace and bringing an end to terrorism in the broader region," Sentop said.

Syria has been engulfed in a protracted civil war since 2011, with the Syrian government's forces fighting against various insurgent groups. Moscow and Ankara have been active in attempting to facilitate the peace process between different factions in the conflict.