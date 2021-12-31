Turkey Urges NATO to Take Concrete Steps Toward Easing Tension With Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) Turkey expects NATO and the West to be more sincere about taking concrete steps to repair their frayed relationship with Russia after it was strained by the Ukrainian crisis, presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said on Thursday.

"Problems between Russia and Ukraine lead more generally to tensions between Russia and the West, Russia and NATO. We are part of the alliance and we are in contact with these countries... Our advice to the Europeans and the Americans is to take sincere, concrete and reliable steps toward deescalation," he was quoted as saying by the Turkish newspaper Star.

Kalin said Turkey also expected Ukraine and Russia, with which Ankara is on good terms, to refrain from confrontation and try to settle their disputes at the negotiating table.

He said Turkey had a firm position on Ukraine's right to territorial integrity.

Russian and NATO negotiators are set to meet in Brussels for security talks on January 12, following a strategic stability dialogue between senior Russian and US diplomats in Geneva. A phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden is also expected on Thursday night.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the 24 tv broadcaster in an interview he hoped this string of high-level negotiations would help normalize the situation. He stressed it was important for the tensions to recede.