Turkey urges Russia to address Syria truce violations

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Russia on Wednesday to address ceasefire violations by the Syrian regime in the last rebel stronghold of Idlib, a week after a truce was agreed in Moscow.

"Although there are only small incidents here and there, the ceasefire has started to be violated. We are sharing these developments with Russia... and expect them to take measures," Erdogan said in a televised speech.