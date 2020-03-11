UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Urges Russia To Address Syria Truce Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 02:55 PM

Turkey urges Russia to address Syria truce violations

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Russia on Wednesday to address ceasefire violations by the Syrian regime in the last rebel stronghold of Idlib, a week after a truce was agreed in Moscow

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Russia on Wednesday to address ceasefire violations by the Syrian regime in the last rebel stronghold of Idlib, a week after a truce was agreed in Moscow.

"Although there are only small incidents here and there, the ceasefire has started to be violated. We are sharing these developments with Russia... and expect them to take measures," Erdogan said in a televised speech.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Idlib Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Govt to provide employment to trained youth: DC Sh ..

43 seconds ago

Erdogan says Greek treatment of refugees 'no diffe ..

44 seconds ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $35.71 a barrel T ..

26 minutes ago

Erdogan Says Turkey Will Not Close Borders With EU ..

46 seconds ago

Decisions on Tokyo Olympics to Be Made in May - So ..

47 seconds ago

Farmer among 2 murdered, 1 injured in separate inc ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.