Turkey Urges Russia, Ukraine To Resolve Tensions Soon - Defense Minister

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar called upon Moscow and Kiev on Tuesday to resolve tensions as quickly as possible and pledged to support the countries' peace efforts

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar called upon Moscow and Kiev on Tuesday to resolve tensions as quickly as possible and pledged to support the countries' peace efforts.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. We, on behalf of the state, have already made statements about their [Ukraine's] security and territorial integrity. Turkey does not recognize the annexation of Crimea and is closely observing how the Crimean Tatars are treated. We support the quickest possible resolution of tensions between Russia and Ukraine," Akar stated, noting that Ankara is ready to provide support to help the sides resolve the situation as quickly as possible by peaceful means.

He also noted that Ukraine is Turkey's strategic partner.

On Monday, the NATO-Ukraine Commission met in Brussels to discuss what they perceive as "Russia's military build-up in and around Ukraine" and escalation of situation in Donbas region.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg condemned the Russian presence in Crimea, whose reunification with Russia after a referendum the bloc views as illegitimate, and once again called upon Moscow to adhere to the Minsk Agreements. Russia has repeatedly said it was not party to the conflict in eastern Ukraine and stressed that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic process in compliance with international law.

The meeting of the commission occurred amid rising tensions around the Black Sea, as the US continues to send two warships to the area in what many consider to be a show of military solidarity with Ukraine. The Kremlin does not deny moving troops towards the Ukrainian border, but has said that the movements were aimed at ensuring national security in response to NATO's build-up near Russia's border.

