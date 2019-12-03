Turkey urges unconditional NATO support against terror

Ahead of NATO's summit in London, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday called for unconditional support of the alliance in fight against terrorism

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Ahead of NATO's summit in London, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday called for unconditional support of the alliance in fight against terrorism.

Speaking to reporters at Ankara's Esenboga International Airport before his departure for the meeting, Erdogan said the member states should work to strengthen NATO in the face of common threats, instead of seeking alternatives.

Erdogan stressed that the security umbrella provided by NATO was important for Turkey, which placed the military alliance at the center of its security and defense planning.

He said: "NATO needs to be more resolute, effective and proactive in the face of asymmetric threats, particularly those that emanate from terrorist organizations. NATO's reform in line with present-day threats is inevitable. In this regard, we expect very strong solidarity from our allies on the attacks that our country faces."Erdogan also underlined that Turkey is the only country that has fought on the ground against the terror group Daesh, also known as ISIS, and defeated it in Syria.