Turkey Urges US To Cut Support To Terrorist Groups Threatening Its Security - Minister

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2022 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Tuesday called on other countries, the United States in particular, to stop their support to the People's Defense Units (YPG), designated by Ankara as terrorist and as affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

On Sunday, Turkey conducted an air operation against militant bases of the PKK and the YPG in northern Syria and Iraq. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, a total of 89 targets were destroyed during the operation. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the operation a success and admitted the possibility of conducting an additional ground operation soon.

"Operation Claw-Sword, launched on Nov. 19 in northern areas of Iraq and Syria, has been the largest, most comprehensive and most effective air operation against the terrorist organization in the recent period," Akar said, as quoted by the Daily Sabah newspaper.

The minister emphasized that the operation only targeted the terrorists who threatened the security of Turkey.

"Everyone has to understand this. We tell all our interlocutors, especially the U.S., that the PKK means the YPG and demand continuously that all kinds of support for terrorists is ceased," Akar emphasized.

According to Daily Sabah, the US partnered with the YPG in northeastern Syria in its fight against Islamic State (banned in Russia as a terrorist group). Washington has provided military training and truckloads of equipment to YPG, despite Ankara's security concerns.

