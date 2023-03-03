UrduPoint.com

Turkey Urges Washington To Proscribe Gulen's FETO Activities In US - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2023 | 10:55 PM

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic on Friday called on Washington to demonstrate an concerted approach in the fight against terrorism, and to take measures to stop the presence and activities in the United States of supporters of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen (FETO), deemed terrorist by Turkey

The Turkish government accuses Gulen of being responsible for a coup attempt in 2016. Over 80,000 people have been arrested in Turkey and about 150,000 public officers and military personnel fired or suspended from work over suspected ties to FETO. Gulen, who has lived in self-exile in the US since 1999, rejected the accusations and condemned the coup attempt.

"Ankara expects Washington to take steps to stop both the presence and activities of FETO in the United States as soon as possible," Bilgic said.

The spokesman added that the terrorist essence of Gulen's FETO, which allegedly organized a bloody coup attempt in Turkey in 2016 and was involved in criminal activities in many countries, including the United States, had been exposed and proven by the Turkish judiciary.

Bilgic called on Washington to show solidarity with Ankara in light of the two countries' spirit of alliance, and to "take a principled, consistent, determined and effective approach in the fight against terrorism."

The spokesman also noted Turkey's effective contribution to international efforts to eradicate all forms and manifestations of terrorism.

