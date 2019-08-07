Turkey, US Agreed on Joint Center to Coordinate Syria Safe Zone - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Turkey and the United States agreed to establish a center to coordinate joint operations and the formation of a safe zone in Syria , the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

The US military delegation arrived in Ankara on August 4 to discuss the creation of a safe zone in northern Syria.

"The talks that took place in the Turkish Defense Ministry on August 5-7 with US military representatives regarding the planned safe zone in the north of Syria in coordination with the United States have been completed. During the talks, the sides agreed to take measures as soon as possible to eliminate Turkey's concerns about its national security," the ministry said.

"In this connection, it was decided to establish in Turkey in the near future a center for joint operations, coordination and management of the creation of a safe zone in Syria," it said.