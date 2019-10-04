UrduPoint.com
Turkey, US Conduct 3rd Joint Ground Patrol In Syria's North - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 04:53 PM

Turkey and the United States conducted their third joint ground patrol on Friday within the planned safe zone in northern Syria, Turkey's Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Turkey and the United States conducted their third joint ground patrol on Friday within the planned safe zone in northern Syria, Turkey's Defense Ministry said.

Turkey and the US conducted their first joint patrol in the area on September 9.

"Third land patrol within the planned safe zone started east of Euphrates River and Tal Abyad with the participation of the U.S. and Turkish army personnel, land vehicles and UAVs," the ministry said, as cited by the Anadolu news agency.

On Thursday, US Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson Col. Patrick Ryder said that, in addition to two ground patrols, the US and Turkey had conducted seven aerial reconnaissance flights in the area.

On August 7, Turkey and the US agreed to create a safe zone in northern Syria after months of tensions between the two NATO allies over the presence of Kurdish militants in the region, which Ankara classifies as terrorists and accuses Washington of supporting.

However, the deal has not been fully implemented yet and Turkey has expressed concern over Washington's slow implementation of the agreement.

Damascus opposes the plan, labeling it as a violation of both Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and of international law.

