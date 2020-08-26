UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey, US Conduct Joint Exercise In E.Mediterranean Amid Tensions With Greece - Ankara

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:48 PM

Turkey, US Conduct Joint Exercise in E.Mediterranean Amid Tensions With Greece - Ankara

The navies of Turkey and the United States have conducted joint drills in the Eastern Mediterranean in parallel with the increased presence of the European navy in the area, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The navies of Turkey and the United States have conducted joint drills in the Eastern Mediterranean in parallel with the increased presence of the European navy in the area, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Greece, Cyprus, France and Italy began a 3-day joint military exercise in the Eastern Mediterranean as part of the so-called Quartet Cooperation Initiative (QUAD). The quartet naval presence comes on the back of an escalation of tensions over Turkey's gas drilling activities in waters which Cyprus and Greece consider their exclusive economic zones.

"Turkish Navy continues maritime trainings with Allied navies. Turkish frigate TCG BARBAROS and TCG BURGAZADA corvette have conducted maritime trainings with American destroyer USS WINSTON S.

CHURCHILL at Eastern Mediterranean on 26 August 2020," the ministry said on Twitter.

In response to Turkey's persistent seismological activities despite the calls to vacate the disputed waters, Greece mobilized its armed forces and warned it would stand up for its sovereignty by all available means, including military. Shortly later, France increased its presence to ensure that the law of the sea is respected in the area despite the tensions.

Turkish vessels have already been involved dangerous incidents with the deployed French frigate Courbet and several Greek border guard ships.

Related Topics

Turkey Twitter France Churchill Italy United States Cyprus Greece August Border Gas 2020 All

Recent Stories

PPP fails to deliver in consecutive 3 tenures in S ..

2 minutes ago

UN Has No Update on Resuming Syrian Constitutional ..

2 minutes ago

UAE consumer prices down 2.36 pct YoY

20 minutes ago

All DHQs, THQs be upgraded with required health fa ..

2 minutes ago

Two killed in separate road accidents

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister visits Qadamgah to review arrangeme ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.