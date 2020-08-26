Turkey, US Conduct Joint Exercise in E.Mediterranean Amid Tensions With Greece - Ankara

The navies of Turkey and the United States have conducted joint drills in the Eastern Mediterranean in parallel with the increased presence of the European navy in the area, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The navies of Turkey and the United States have conducted joint drills in the Eastern Mediterranean in parallel with the increased presence of the European navy in the area, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Greece, Cyprus, France and Italy began a 3-day joint military exercise in the Eastern Mediterranean as part of the so-called Quartet Cooperation Initiative (QUAD). The quartet naval presence comes on the back of an escalation of tensions over Turkey's gas drilling activities in waters which Cyprus and Greece consider their exclusive economic zones.

"Turkish Navy continues maritime trainings with Allied navies. Turkish frigate TCG BARBAROS and TCG BURGAZADA corvette have conducted maritime trainings with American destroyer USS WINSTON S.

CHURCHILL at Eastern Mediterranean on 26 August 2020," the ministry said on Twitter.

In response to Turkey's persistent seismological activities despite the calls to vacate the disputed waters, Greece mobilized its armed forces and warned it would stand up for its sovereignty by all available means, including military. Shortly later, France increased its presence to ensure that the law of the sea is respected in the area despite the tensions.

Turkish vessels have already been involved dangerous incidents with the deployed French frigate Courbet and several Greek border guard ships.