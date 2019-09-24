UrduPoint.com
Turkey, US Conducting 2nd Joint Patrol Of Safe Zone In Syria - Turkish Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:26 PM

Turkish and US military forces are conducting a second joint patrol of the safe zone in northeastern Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Turkish and US military forces are conducting a second joint patrol of the safe zone in northeastern Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The first joint ground patrol of the northeastern Syrian safe zone using drones and armored vehicles was carried out by the two sides on September 8. Turkey and the United States are also carrying out air patrols using helicopters.

"As part of the effort to create a safe zone in northern Syria east of the Euphrates, the Turkish and US military launched a second joint ground patrol involving vehicles and drones south of Akcakale [a town in southeastern Turkey] on the Syrian side," the Turkish ministry said.

The Anadolu agency reported that there are four Turkish and two US units of armored vehicles participating in the patrol.

Earlier in August, Ankara and Washington reached a long-promised agreement on a safe zone along Syria's border with Turkey, which views the Kurdish militias operating in Syria's northern areas as a threat to national security. Damascus opposes the plan, labeling it as a violation of both Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and of international law.

