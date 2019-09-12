Turkey, US continue safe zone petrol in N.Syria

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 04:50 PM

SANLIURFA, TURKEY (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :The Turkish and U.S. armed forces on Thursday started their fourth joint helicopter flight for a planned safe zone east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria.

Two Turkish helicopters and two U.S. choppers took off from Akcakale in Sanliurfa, southeastern Turkey, where the two countries' armed forces have a joint operations center.They flew to the Syrian side of the border.The countries' armed forces had previously done three joint helicopter flights and a land patrol.

On Aug. 7, Turkish and U.S. military officials agreed to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return home.

They also agreed to establish a joint operations center.

Turkey has insisted that the zone be cleared of the terrorist PKK/YPG, a group that terrorizes locals and poses a threat to Turkey.In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.

