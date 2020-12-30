UrduPoint.com
Turkey, US Created Working Group Related To S-400 Purchase - Cavusoglu

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 02:02 PM

Turkey and the United States have created a joint working group in connection with Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, and the countries are already engaged in technical negotiations, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Turkey and the United States have created a joint working group in connection with Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, and the countries are already engaged in technical negotiations, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

Washington has slapped some Turkish officials and organizations with sanctions over the S-400 purchase, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claiming recently that the S-400 jeopardize US servicemen safety.

"We have created a joint working group with the US on the S-400, we have already started technical negotiations," Cavusoglu said at a press conference.

