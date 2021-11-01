Turkey, US Defense Ministries to Discuss F-35 Issue in Washington - Reports

Delegations of Turkish and the US defense ministries plan to hold a meeting in Washington to discuss issues related to purchasing of F-35 fighter jets, the NTV broadcaster reported on Monday, citing sources

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Delegations of Turkish and the US defense ministries plan to hold a meeting in Washington to discuss issues related to purchasing of F-35 fighter jets, the NTV broadcaster reported on Monday, citing sources.

In October, Ankara said that the US offered Turkey to purchase F-16 jets after it was excluded from the F-35 supply program.

According to NTV, the delegations will hold a meeting during the next few months. The sides met last week in Ankara to resolve problems related to F-35s and discuss financial issues.