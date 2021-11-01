UrduPoint.com

Turkey, US Defense Ministries To Discuss F-35 Issue In Washington - Reports

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 02:40 PM

Turkey, US Defense Ministries to Discuss F-35 Issue in Washington - Reports

Delegations of Turkish and the US defense ministries plan to hold a meeting in Washington to discuss issues related to purchasing of F-35 fighter jets, the NTV broadcaster reported on Monday, citing sources

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Delegations of Turkish and the US defense ministries plan to hold a meeting in Washington to discuss issues related to purchasing of F-35 fighter jets, the NTV broadcaster reported on Monday, citing sources.

In October, Ankara said that the US offered Turkey to purchase F-16 jets after it was excluded from the F-35 supply program.

According to NTV, the delegations will hold a meeting during the next few months. The sides met last week in Ankara to resolve problems related to F-35s and discuss financial issues.

Related Topics

Turkey Washington Ankara October From

Recent Stories

Islamabad police host farewell for two police offi ..

Islamabad police host farewell for two police officers

20 minutes ago
 Kremlin Hopes for Continuation of Russian-US Cyber ..

Kremlin Hopes for Continuation of Russian-US Cybersecurity Dialogue

54 seconds ago
 Trans Peshawar conducts campaign on social respons ..

Trans Peshawar conducts campaign on social responsibilities

56 seconds ago
 European stocks rise at open 1st Nov, 2021

European stocks rise at open 1st Nov, 2021

5 minutes ago
 'Subject of climate change must be taught in educa ..

'Subject of climate change must be taught in educational institutes', says EPD s ..

5 minutes ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Open 11% Up, Trading at at $ ..

Gas Futures in Europe Open 11% Up, Trading at at $864 per 1,000 Cubic Meters - I ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.