Turkey, US Discuss Relations Amid Armenian Genocide Recognition, Sanctions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed bilateral relations and developments in Syria in a phone conversation after the US Congress passed resolutions on Armenian genocide and sanctions against Ankara over its northern Syria offensive, media reported on Thursday, citing a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

According to the Daily Sabah news agency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the US House of Representatives for adopting such a controversial resolution on 1915 events. Ankara stated that the decision was taken as a reprisal against Turkey's Operation Peace Spring, and that move was considered as worthless by the authorities.

Earlier in a day, a Turkish lawmaker, Ozturk Yilmaz, said that the Erdogan should put off his upcoming visit to the United States amid the recent developments.

On Tuesday, the US House of Representatives voted in favor of recognizing the mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks during World War I as a genocide. Later in the day, the House of Representatives also adopted unanimously a bill imposing sanctions on Turkey over its offensive in northern Syria and purchase of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.

The Turkish parliament has already condemned the decision of the US House of Representatives.