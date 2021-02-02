Turkey, US Discuss Relations Under New White House Administration - State Media

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Ibrahim Kalin, the Turkish presidential spokesperson and adviser, has discussed the Turkey-US relations under the President Joe Biden administration with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, the Anadolu news agency reported Tuesday.

According to the news outlet, the sides also discussed the situation in Syria, Libya, the East Mediterranean, Cyprus, Afghanistan and the restive republic of Nagorno Karabakh. Both Kalin and Sullivan expressed hope that their countries will create a strong, robust and constructive model of relations.

In December, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he was confident that the then-President-elect Joe Biden would pay attention to relations between the two countries during his tenure at the White House.