UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey, US Discussing Joint Patrolling Of Safe Zone In Northern Syria - Ankara

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 01:30 AM

Turkey, US Discussing Joint Patrolling of Safe Zone in Northern Syria - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Turkey and the United States are discussing the joint patrolling of the safe zone in northern Syria, which is expected to start in the upcoming weeks, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Wednesday.

"As for the safe zone in northern Syria, we have an arranged schedule, which I will not disclose now.

We have started with the establishment of the operations center, and now we are discussing the joint patrolling to the east of the Euphrates River. We are talking about upcoming weeks, not months," Kalin told reporters at a press conference.

Earlier in August, Ankara and Washington reached a long-promised agreement on a safe zone along Syria's border with Turkey, which views the Kurdish militias operating in Syria's northern areas as a threat to national security.

Damascus opposes the plan, labeling it as a violation of both Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and of international law.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Washington Ankara United States August Border Agreement

Recent Stories

University of Agriculture Faisalabad initiates mas ..

1 hour ago

Punjab to be made exemplary province: Chief Minist ..

1 hour ago

Yemeni Gov't Asks President to Expel UAE From Arab ..

2 hours ago

Iran to Erase 4 Zeros From Sanctions-Battered Nati ..

2 hours ago

Paddy varieties with good aroma, taste must be dis ..

2 hours ago

UN to Close 22 Humanitarian Programs in Yemen in N ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.