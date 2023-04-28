UrduPoint.com

Turkey-US Issues Still Unresolved As Washington Supports Kurdish Separatists - Cavusoglu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Turkey-US Issues Still Unresolved as Washington Supports Kurdish Separatists - Cavusoglu

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Friday that Turkey's friction with the US is not over as Washington keeps supporting the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara considers terrorist.

"We are allies, we have also developed a strategic mechanism to solve problems. The relationship has become more stable than before, but the problems are not solved. In the times of Trump (former US president), there were ups and downs every day. He would write a post on Twitter, and there would be a mess. The support to the PKK-YPG (People's Defense Units, Kurdish militia in Syria) goes on... This is cooperation with a terrorist organization. Surely, the presence of FETO (Islamic movement created around the figure of Turkish preacher Fethullah Gulen) there is also a problem," Cavusoglu told Turkish newspaper Hurriyet.

The foreign minister also accused the US of supporting the PKK in Syria.

"The US knows that we are fighting against the the terrorist organization it supports. The PKK-YPG, which they also call SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces), is a group that tries to divide Syria. Our collaboration with the regime (of Syrian President Bashar Assad) poses a serious threat to them. WIth all due respect, the US now has left the platform created to provide stability in Syria. Only Daesh (also ISIS, banned in Russia) continues to function," Cavusoglu stated.

Turkey has been in conflict with the PKK, which it considers terrorist, since 1984, with hostilities resuming in 2015. The organization also deployed some of its bases in northern Iraq, and the Turkish armed forces conducted air and ground operations to destroy them.

