UrduPoint.com

Turkey, US Preparing To Discuss F-35 In Near Future - Defense Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2022 | 09:27 PM

Turkey, US Preparing to Discuss F-35 in Near Future - Defense Minister

Turkish and US officials will meet to discuss f-35 jets in the nearest future, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday, adding that preparations for the meeting are underway

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) Turkish and US officials will meet to discuss f-35 jets in the nearest future, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Saturday, adding that preparations for the meeting are underway.

"Negotiations with the United States on the F-35 are ongoing. In the coming days, a meeting will be held in the United States to discuss the F-35 issue, preparations are underway," Akar said as quoted by Turkish Anadolu news agency.

Akar added that the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, as a result of which Turkey was removed from the F-35 program, was a necessity, not a choice.

On January 3, Akar said that Turkey and the United States would discuss the F-35 multirole fighter jet program during a meeting in Washington in early 2022.

In 2019, the US suspended Turkey's participation in its F-35 program over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system and later completely removed it from the project. In October, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Washington invited Ankara to buy F-16 fighter jets as a return for its investment in the F-35 program.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Washington Buy Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan January October 2019 From

Recent Stories

Webb telescope fully deployed in space: NASA

Webb telescope fully deployed in space: NASA

2 minutes ago
 People to avoid confront with law enforcing agenci ..

People to avoid confront with law enforcing agencies to go Murree: Sheikh Rashid ..

2 minutes ago
 Ankara Calls for Restraint to Avoid Escalation of ..

Ankara Calls for Restraint to Avoid Escalation of Tensions Ahead of NATO-Russia ..

2 minutes ago
 Tehran rally demands justice on anniversary of jet ..

Tehran rally demands justice on anniversary of jet downing

2 minutes ago
 Fighting Underway in Kazakhstan's Almaty Along Bis ..

Fighting Underway in Kazakhstan's Almaty Along Bishkek-Bound Highway

7 minutes ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa warns against destabilisation ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa warns against destabilisation as ANC marks 110 years

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.