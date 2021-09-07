Turkey, US, Qatar Making Effort to Resume Flights From Kabul Airport - Cavusoglu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Turkey is working with the United States and Qatar to resume flights from the Kabul airport, airlines will not start performing flights until security is guaranteed, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Turkey is working with the United States and Qatar to resume flights from the Kabul airport, airlines will not start performing flights until security is guaranteed, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

"We are working with the US and Qatar on the Kabul airport issue. Flights should resume in accordance with international safety rules and standards. Safety is the main criterion. Who will provide it? The Taliban [banned as s terrorist organization in Russia] believe it is possible but no airline will dare to start flights until it is safe there, we keep emphasizing it," Cavusoglu said on air of Turkey's NTV broadcaster.

While planes can actually take off from the Kabul airport and land there, it takes time for airlines to start working, as it is necessary to restore the damaged equipment, the Turkish minister added.

"Some management company should work in the airport, or some countries should cooperate to put things in order there. Nineteen technical experts remain there, Qatari experts also arrived and keep working in the airport," Cavusoglu concluded.