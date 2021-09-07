UrduPoint.com

Turkey, US, Qatar Making Effort To Resume Flights From Kabul Airport - Cavusoglu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 12:44 PM

Turkey, US, Qatar Making Effort to Resume Flights From Kabul Airport - Cavusoglu

Turkey is working with the United States and Qatar to resume flights from the Kabul airport, airlines will not start performing flights until security is guaranteed, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Turkey is working with the United States and Qatar to resume flights from the Kabul airport, airlines will not start performing flights until security is guaranteed, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

"We are working with the US and Qatar on the Kabul airport issue. Flights should resume in accordance with international safety rules and standards. Safety is the main criterion. Who will provide it? The Taliban [banned as s terrorist organization in Russia] believe it is possible but no airline will dare to start flights until it is safe there, we keep emphasizing it," Cavusoglu said on air of Turkey's NTV broadcaster.

While planes can actually take off from the Kabul airport and land there, it takes time for airlines to start working, as it is necessary to restore the damaged equipment, the Turkish minister added.

"Some management company should work in the airport, or some countries should cooperate to put things in order there. Nineteen technical experts remain there, Qatari experts also arrived and keep working in the airport," Cavusoglu concluded.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Kabul Turkey Company Qatar United States From Airport

Recent Stories

New Zealand reports 21 new community cases of COVI ..

New Zealand reports 21 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

2 minutes ago
 WHO Chief Discusses Int'l Pandemic Preparedness Ag ..

WHO Chief Discusses Int'l Pandemic Preparedness Agreement With Dutch Health Mini ..

3 minutes ago
 Venezuelan Government, Opposition Reach First Agre ..

Venezuelan Government, Opposition Reach First Agreements in Mexico - Norway

3 minutes ago
 FPSC expresses concerns over declining standard of ..

FPSC expresses concerns over declining standard of education

8 minutes ago
 Theatre Wallay to organize workshop on 'Intro to T ..

Theatre Wallay to organize workshop on 'Intro to Theatre Techniques'

5 minutes ago
 India's COVID-19 tally rises to 33,058,843

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 33,058,843

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.