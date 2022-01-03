UrduPoint.com

Turkey, US To Discuss F-35 At Early 2022 Meeting In Washington - Turkish Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2022 | 09:26 PM

Turkey and the United States will discuss the situation around the F-35 multirole fighter jet program during a meeting in Washington in early 2022, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday

"Regarding the F-35 issue, a US delegation came to Turkey in October on account of that issue. Our delegation will discuss this matter again early in the year. This meeting is likely to take place in Washington," Akar said as quoted by Turkish newspaper Hurriyet.

