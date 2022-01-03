UrduPoint.com

Turkey, US to Discuss F-35 Program in Early 2022 Meeting in Washington - Defense Minister

Turkey and the United States will discuss the F-35 multirole fighter jet program during a meeting in Washington in early 2022, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) Turkey and the United States will discuss the F-35 multirole fighter jet program during a meeting in Washington in early 2022, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.

"Regarding the F-35 issue, a US delegation came to Turkey in October on account of that issue. Our delegation will discuss this matter again early in the year.

This meeting is likely to take place in Washington," Akar said as quoted by Turkish newspaper Hurriyet.

In 2019, the US suspended Turkey's participation in its F-35 program over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system and later completely removed it from the project. In October, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Washington invited Ankara to buy F-16 fighter jets as a return for its investment in the F-35 program.

